Maryland Governor Signs Executive Order Pardoning Over 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Maryland's Democratic Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order this week that pardons over 100,000 individuals hit with marijuana convictions.

Per NBC News, Moore signed the executive order on Monday, June 17, pardoning over 175,000 marijuana convictions in the state including 150,000 misdemeanors for simple possession and 18,000 for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Many of those who will be pardoned had multiple convictions. Recreational marijuana use was legalized in Maryland in July, 2023.

"We cannot celebrate the benefits of legalization if we do not address the consequences of criminalization," said Moore upon announcing the executive order. "So I want to be clear: When it comes to cannabis, rolling out one of the best and most equitable legal markets in the country is incredibly important. But that rollout must go hand in hand with pardoning past conduct, and Maryland is going to lead by example."

The pardons, unfortunately, won't see the release of inmates already behind bars for their respective convictions. The state judiciary is set to update each individual's convictions with a pardon within the next two weeks, said Moore's administration in a statement. They added that the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services could take up to ten months to add pardons to each individual's criminal record.