A father of five passed away from COVID-19 after opting out of taking the vaccine, telling his fiancée he lamented the decision before his death.

The Las Vegas man, 39-year-old Michael Freedy contracted the virus while on vacation in San Diego, California with his fiancée Jessica DuPreez and their kids, who are 17, 10, 7, 6, and 17 months in age.

People reports that Freedy texted DuPreez, “I should have gotten the damn vaccine” while he was hospitalized.

DuPreez told Fox5 that she and Freedy “wanted to wait just one year from the release to see what effects people had, but there was never any intention to not get it.”

She and her oldest kid have now been vaccinated following Freedy’s death.