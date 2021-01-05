Everyone in England and Scotland must stay at home except as part of a new coronavirus lockdown that's expected to last until mid-February.

Announcing the news last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people can now only leave their house for essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise and work, for those who cannot do so from home. All schools and colleges will close to most pupils and switch to remote learning from Tuesday.

On Monday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the seventh day in a row, with a further 58,784 cases and an additional 407 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result reported officially.

All schools and colleges will close to most pupils and switch to remote learning from Tuesday, university students have been told not to return to campuses and be taught online and end of year exams will not take place as normal this summer.

Boris Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the "hardest yet" amid surging cases and patient numbers, saying: “Thanks to the miracle of science, not only is the end in sight, but we know exactly how we will get there. But for now I’m afraid you must once again stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

He said those in the top four priority groups would be offered a first vaccine dose by the middle of next month. All care home residents and their carers, everyone aged 70 and over, all frontline health and social care workers, and the clinically extremely vulnerable will be offered one dose of a vaccine by mid-February.