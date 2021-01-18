Two men from the New York City area have been charged for their connection to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6.

Officials confirmed to the local NBC affiliate that charges have been brought against Nicolas Moncada of Staten Island, who was arrested, and Thomas Fee of Long Island for their alleged participation in the Capitol building siege. These charges follow two other New York men being detained, as well as a New Jersey Army reservist who lived on a nearby Naval base with "secret" security clearance.

The 20-year-old Moncada was arrested on Monday morning in Washington, D.C. after the FBI linked him to the Capitol attack. The Fashion Institute of Technology student was confirmed to be trespassing in the building via an Instagram account. Two days after the riot, FIT shared the information with the FBI. Moncada documented his participation, including with a picture captioned "Outside Pelosi's office."

"Nicolas Moncada is now in custody for his role in assaulting the U.S. Capitol while our representatives were inside performing their constitutional duties," said William Sweeney Jr., the assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office.

Fee was also charged on Monday but has yet to be arrested. The FDNY confirmed the Long Island man is a 22-year veteran of the department who retired in October 2020. He is one of several active and retired members who allegedly participated in the Capitol riots. Court documents claim Fee sent photo evidence of himself inside the Capitol to a contact who works within a branch of the State Department. Fee's girlfriend also allegedly posted about his involvement in the riot on Facebook.