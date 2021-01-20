The White House is now entirely free of former Apprentice hosts.

Early Wednesday morning, mere moments before the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Donald "Grab 'Em By the Pussy" Trump departed the White House for the last time as POTUS. This departure, of course, was brought about by his own loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Instead of accepting the defeat and moving forward with the duties typically associated with election loss, Trump instead relentlessly perpetuated baseless claims about voting that ultimately helped inspire a swath of violent MAGA supporters to storm the Capitol. This attack ultimately proved fatal.

As one might expect, Trump took the opportunity of his final departure as POTUS on Wednesday to run through another set of his usual nonsensicalities, ultimately concluding with a Village People-soundtracked plane entry. As the borrowed plane headed out, the soundtrack shifted to "My Way," which inspired audible laughter from CNN anchors.

there they go pic.twitter.com/F8u14NBs3n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

In short, fuck all this.

And in that spirit, let's send him off properly with a carefully selected assortment of tweets.