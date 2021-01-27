A 35-year-old father of five in Texas was fatally shot after he went to confront the parents of a teenage boy who allegedly bullied the man's daughter for nine months.

KTRK reports that Brandon Curtis wanted to put an end to the harassment his 15-year-old daughter had faced online, having previously spoken to the child's father about the situation. "When he left from here, my husband went to go resolve the issue. He wanted to go speak to the parent," said Curtis' wife Shantal Harris.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Curtis allegedly took his daughter to fight the teenage boy, which Curtis' family has disputed. "I don't feel like it's right to let that come out like that. I'm angry. I'm angry about it," said Harris. "I know my husband. My husband is not like that."

Curtis' sister Jeran Perkins added, "My brother would never put a hand on a child. We want justice."

Investigators have said a 20-year-old man claimed Curtis hit his teen brother, prompting him to get a gun in order to "protect" him. He proceeded to shoot Curtis multiple times, and he died at the scene. The shooter has not been charged, and the case is expected to go to a Harris County grand jury. Shantal Harris said that following the fatal incident, her daughter received a message that read, "we all had a fight and killed dey daddy."