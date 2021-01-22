Examples of people who presumably thought they would face no consequences for storming the Capitol being proven quite wrong continue to stack up this week.

First up, we have a QAnon-supporting (and previously suspended without pay) sanitation department worker from NYC who Gothamist reports was arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Per court documents viewed by Complex, the sanitation worker in question—identified as 43-year-old Dominick Madden—was seen in photos and videos "shouting the QAnon slogan [and] wearing a QAnon hoodie." He was also seen waving "a Trump flag" outside the Capitol building. Last weekend, federal officials were advised by Capitol Police that surveillance footage had been tracked down showing Madden entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing door on Jan. 6.

Madden ultimately conceded to investigators that he had used sick leave for the day of the Capitol attack. Long story short, federal authorities ultimately executed a search warrant at Madden's home on Thursday night. Authorities now say there's "probable cause" to believe that Madden committed crimes including—among other things–knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or area without lawful authority and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in or within Capitol grounds.

Other recent consequence-facers include Florida man Samuel Camargo, who CNN reports was arrested on Wednesday in Washington. Per the Justice Department, the 26-year-old had been wanted in connection with the Capitol riot. He reportedly returned to D.C. to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Among the charges for Camargo are knowingly entering or remaining in any restricting building or grounds without lawful authority, civil disorder, and more. An initial attempt to arrest Camargo was made in Florida just one day before the inauguration.

An ABC 7 report, meanwhile, adds a number of additional names to the list. Three women—identified as Marissa Suarez, Patricia Todisco, and Stephanie Hazelton—were arrested in New Jersey on Friday in connection with the Capitol attack. Suarez, notably, resigned from her position as a probationary corrections officer following the arrest.

In related news of the Capitol attack variety, Jake Angeli—the infamous horned, shirtless QAnon supporter—is apparently bummed that Biden's single-term predecessor didn't pardon him.