Hundreds of people took to the streets of Cardiff in Wales this week to protest the unexplained death of a 24-year-old Black man.

South Wales Police are investigating the death of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan in Cardiff just hours after his release in custody, with his family claiming he was assaulted whilst in custody.

Mr Hassan was arrested on Friday evening (January 8) following allegations of breach of the peace in the city, but was later released without charge on Saturday morning (January 9). Officers have said that Hassan left custody at around 8.30am on Saturday morning; however, later that evening, Hassan died, with his family saying he had claimed to have been assaulted in custody before his death.

A statement on Hassan's GoFundMe fundraiser says: "He told our family members that he was tasered twice and through images they could see bite marks all over his body. Additionally, he stated that he was brutally kicked in the head and suffered injuries to his face and knee—it was dislocated, and he struggled to walk. Witnesses say that he was covered in blood with significant injuries to his mouth."

Hassan's local community want answers. Protestors marched from Cardiff's city centre to the police station, with chants of "no justice, no peace" and "stop police brutality" heard loud and clear, as well as demanding the release of CCTV footage of Hassan in custody.

'Tell us, how did a boy get taken from his home and end up dead! ?'



Video from today's powerful protest over the death of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, the 24 year old black man who died after being detained by South Wales Police. pic.twitter.com/4opJTp9m8r — voice.wales (@voice_wales) January 12, 2021

Hundreds of people protest outside Cardiff Bay police station, seeking justice for Mohamud Mohammed Hassan. @POC4INDY #Justice4Mohamud pic.twitter.com/ManLRyJy3y — Aamir (@aamircdf) January 12, 2021

Mr Hassan's aunt, Zainab Hassan, said she saw her nephew within an hour of his release and stated that Hassan had "lots of wounds on his body and lots of bruises." She went on to say that "he didn't have these wounds when he was arrested and when he came out of Cardiff Bay police station, he had them." She also stated that Hassan was due to become a father and described him as "loving."

Plaid Cymru leader, Adam Price, told the Welsh parliament this week: "Witnesses were reportedly shocked by Mr Hassan's condition on his release, saying his tracksuit was covered in blood and he had severe injuries and bruising. There can be no doubt this is a deeply harrowing case and every effort should be made to seek the truth of what happened. Why was Mohamud Hassan arrested? What happened during his arrest? Did he have legal representation? Was there any after care? Why did this young man die?"

South Wales Police said that they found no evidence of excessive force, with a police watchdog saying initial tests showed Mr Hassan was not killed by any injuries. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said toxicology tests are currently being carried out and are now awaiting the full post-mortem results.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the reports of Mr Hassan's death were "deeply concerning", adding that "our thoughts must be with the family of a young man who was a fit and healthy individual whose death must be properly investigated."

Minister Drakeford wants to see the investigation carried out "vigorously and with full and visible independence", with solicitor Hilary Brown saying that a complaint had been made to the IOPC and the family would be seeking an independent pathologist report.

"We want somebody to try to explain to us why a young, healthy man was arrested by South Wales Police with no apparent injuries to his body and as a result of being released from Cardiff Bay police station," Brown said. "He was badly marked with bruising and cuts, and within hours was dead."

We stand with Mohamud Mohammed Hassan's family and their fight for justice.