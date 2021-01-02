After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home was vandalized by protestors on New Year's Eve, it appears as though Senator Mitch McConnell's home was also hit with similar tagging, mainly geared towards the $2,000 stimulus check increase that he blocked in December.

WLKY News cited that the senator's home was vandalized early Saturday morning with the phrase "were's my money" tagged on the front door, along with other messages on the porch. The incident reportedly happened at 5 a.m., and no other parts of McConnell's Louisville home were damaged. There are currently no suspects and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

This vandalism comes just days after Nancy Pelosi's garage was vandalized with the words "Cancel Rent!" and "We Want Everything” spray-painted in black along with a pig's head surrounded by fake blood around the driveway.

Law enforcement responded to calls reporting the vandalism at around 3:00 a.m., but so far, it’s still unclear if there are any suspects. Both instances of vandalism look to be centered around the increasingly frustrating $600 direct stimulus checks, which passed with the COVID-19 relief package President Donald Trump signed last weekend. Both Democrats and Republicans are being criticized for failing to address the extreme financial stress so many are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Trump and Joe Biden called for the checks to be increased to $2,000.