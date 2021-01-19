Rebekah Jones—the former manager of COVID-19 data and surveillance for the Florida Department of Health who previously spoke out about the alleged manipulation of case numbers—has been charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computers systems, computer networks, and electronic devices.

A tweet shared to Jones' official account on Sunday said that she had been "censored by the state of Florida until further notice." In another tweet that same day, Jones noted that—while insurrectionists were planning additional attacks across the U.S. in the coming days—state officials were more concerned with "jailing scientists for the crimes of knowing and speaking."

Per a report from CBS News early Wednesday morning, Jones turned herself in to authorities after a warrant had been issued for her arrest. According to court records cited in the report, Jones—whose arrest was then announced by Florida police on Monday—posted a $2,500 bond following a hearing in Tallahassee. After leaving jail, Jones told reporters she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones, meanwhile, previously said she was turning herself in to avoid "continued police violence" and to show that she's prepared to fight whatever is thrown at her in the days ahead.

"The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech," she said.

Back in December, Jones sued the state of Florida over what attorney says was a "sham" search warrant executed on her home.

"Governor DeSantis openly denounced Plaintiff in the most vitriolic and vituperative manner in the furor following her firing," the lawsuit argued.

We will soon top 400,000 CDC-confirmed pandemic deaths in the U.S. The total number of cases, meanwhile, will soon surpass 24 million.