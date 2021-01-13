Though it's a bit unsettling that this wasn't already a requirement, especially considering how long we've been in this pandemic, the CDC has indeed announced that all air travelers to the U.S. will now be required to show a negative COVID-19 test.

On Tuesday, the federal agency announced that it was expanding the requirement for negative COVID-19 tests to include all air passengers entering the country. Per a press release, all air passengers to the U.S. are now required to get a viral test for current infection three days ahead of their flight's departure.

Written documentation of the test result (either physical or digital) must then be given to the airline. If an air passenger fails to provide adequate documentation or proof of recovery, or if a passenger refuses to get tested because they're a goddamn dolt, airline personnel must deny them boarding privileges.

CDC Director Robert R. Redfield added that, while testing doesn't eliminate risk, it remains a highly effective safety measure—especially when used in conjunction with social distancing guidelines including wearing a mask. Per Redfield, who signed this last order on Tuesday, its contents go into effect starting Jan. 26.

The U.S. will soon top 23 million total confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 deaths, meanwhile, is quickly approaching 400,000. Despite this, there are still people regularly making the news after loudly (and often violently) refusing to wear a mask or otherwise practice social distancing in public. As the vaccine rollout continues nationwide, there's also a deeply alarming amount of people regularly falling for (and often fully investing themselves into) abhorrent conspiracy theories.