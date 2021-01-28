The Atlanta homeless man who pulled six dogs and 10 cats out of a burning animal shelter is getting a fresh start.

Darlene Schultz, CEO of the local organization Georgia Works, told TMZ that Keith Walker will become part of her program, which will help him become self-sufficient and learn occupational skills and money management.

The org works to transform chronically homeless men and integrate them back into society. Georgia Works has been collaborating with the people who organized Walker’s GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $90,000 since he saved those animals in mid-December from the W-Underdogs animal shelter.

Walker came upon the fire last month because his own dog, Bravo, was being temporarily sheltered there, and Walker would visit him every night. Georgia Works will also supply the 53-year-old with housing in Atlanta and he’ll get to keep visiting his dog. Through the program, Walker will get three meals a day, be set up with a licensed therapist, attend job-readiness classes, and more.

“I was nervous as hell, I'm not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals,” Walker said about the incident at the time. “If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend, and I wouldn't be here without him, so I knew I had to save all those other dogs.”