A 70-year-old woman has been arrested for the alleged transgression of trying to poison her husband by repeatedly mixing ant and roach killer into his coffee, as reported by NBC News.

According to a statement from local District Attorney Melinda Katz, Suncha Tinevra of Queens, New York tried to lace her husband's drink with insecticide on "two or three occasions."

That statement further says that surveillance video showed Tinevra “squeezing a white powdery substance from a bottle with a red cap and yellow label” that was placed under a sink. Investigators retrieved that bottle during a search of the couple's home on January 14 and claim that it contained 100 percent boric acid, which is intended for killing bugs.

On January 15, Tinevra appeared before a judge in Queens Criminal Court. She was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. She pleaded not guilty.

A conviction could net her a punishment of four years in prison.

Also the DA put out a statement on the matter.

“Domestic violence is not limited to mental and physical abuse," that statement said. "The defendant in this case allegedly used deception to sicken her spouse. The victim did become sick, but thankfully did not die."

Tinevra is set to return to court on March 10.