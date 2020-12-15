Dystopian Products That Prove 2020 Is a Cursed Year
To say 2020 was unprecedented would be an understatement. As such, the gifts available for the holiday season reflect the nature of the year—strange and dystopian. In amongst any holiday shopping, we've rounded up the most peculiar products that 2020 has birthed.
From face shields to sanitizer for dogs, these are the gifts that sum up the year.
Cap With Face Cover
Firstly, the CDC doesn't recommend face shields, so please ensure to always wear a mask. However, this cap with a face shield does exist on Shopbop.
Face Mask Dispenser
This home sanitary mask dispenser is peak 2020. Available at Yamazaki Home, it can be wall-mounted, magnet-mounted, or stand-alone.
Nano Stylus
To avoid touching surfaces, these brass pocket Clean Key and Nano Stylus No Touch Tools, available at Food52, may come in handy.
Face Mask Refreshing Spray
The relaxing spray was created with the purpose of soothing your skin after a long day of wearing a mask.
2020 Scented Candle
This candle is meant to smell like 2020, garbage.
Paw and Hand Sanitizer
Hand sanitizer has been a routine part of the "new normal." Skout's Honor Topical Sanitizing Spray is safer for dogs and your home.
Realistic Cakes
Nothing says 2020 more than cakes that don't look like cakes. This April Fools Picnic Pack from Nadia Cakes is a hilarious pack of look-a-likes.
Portable Soap Paper Flakes
These paper soap flakes are another alternative to sanitizer, portable, and easily dissolvable.
Air by Microclimate
Reminiscent of an astronaut's suit, the Air by Microclimate mask feels like proof we are living in an alternate universe. Designed for safer air travel, they're available on the website.