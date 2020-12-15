Dystopian Products That Prove 2020 Is a Cursed Year

Image via MicroClimate Air

To say 2020 was unprecedented would be an understatement. As such, the gifts available for the holiday season reflect the nature of the year—strange and dystopian. In amongst any holiday shopping, we've rounded up the most peculiar products that 2020 has birthed. 

From face shields to sanitizer for dogs, these are the gifts that sum up the year. 

 

Cap With Face Cover

Image via Shopbop

Firstly, the CDC doesn't recommend face shields, so please ensure to always wear a mask. However, this cap with a face shield does exist on Shopbop

Face Mask Dispenser

Image via Yamazaki

This home sanitary mask dispenser is peak 2020. Available at Yamazaki Home, it can be wall-mounted, magnet-mounted, or stand-alone.

Nano Stylus

Image via KeySmart

To avoid touching surfaces, these brass pocket Clean Key and Nano Stylus No Touch Tools, available at Food52, may come in handy. 

Face Mask Refreshing Spray

Image via Uncommon Goods

The relaxing spray was created with the purpose of soothing your skin after a long day of wearing a mask.

2020 Scented Candle

Image via JD and Kate Industries

This candle is meant to smell like 2020, garbage. 

Paw and Hand Sanitizer

Image via Skout's Honor

Hand sanitizer has been a routine part of the "new normal." Skout's Honor Topical Sanitizing Spray is safer for dogs and your home. 

Realistic Cakes

Image via Nadia Cakes

Nothing says 2020 more than cakes that don't look like cakes. This April Fools Picnic Pack from Nadia Cakes is a hilarious pack of look-a-likes. 

Portable Soap Paper Flakes

Image via Amazon

These paper soap flakes are another alternative to sanitizer, portable, and easily dissolvable. 

Air by Microclimate

Image via Air by Microclimate

Reminiscent of an astronaut's suit, the Air by Microclimate mask feels like proof we are living in an alternate universe. Designed for safer air travel, they're available on the website