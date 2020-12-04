A Staten Island teacher is under investigation after he was allegedly caught masturbating during a virtual classroom session.

The New York Police Department confirmed it was notified about the incident on Monday, shortly after the unidentified Tottenville High School teacher allegedly appeared naked and began pleasuring himself while on a Google Meet call. According to SILive.com, the incident is said to have occurred during a time when the students were instructed to work independently, away from their computers. Two teachers reportedly remained on the call to answer any questions from their pupils.

It's unclear if any students witnessed the alleged act.

"This extremely disturbing alleged behavior has absolutely no place in our schools and was reported to the NYPD," a Department of Education spokeswoman said. "The teacher was immediately reassigned away from students pending the outcome of an investigation."

According to SILive, no charges had been filed as of Wednesday. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

NYC public schools have remained closed since November due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A number of pre-K and elementary schools are set to resume in-person learning on Monday, while middle schools and high schools are expected to do the same in early 2021.