It’s a scary time to live in America. The United States reported more cases of COVID-19 in the month of November than most countries did for the entire year (yes, you read that right—year), and health experts have stated that cases are expected to “surge” over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, those numbers also include Oregon. Hospitals in Portland and Bend have seen occupancy rates rise to nearly 90% recently. That threatens to overwhelm local doctors and nurses, with many, like Jeff Absalon, the chief physician executive for the St. Charles Health System, saying those numbers will probably increase.

Even worse, COVID-19 has drastically affected communities of color. Black Americans are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than white Americans and are twice as likely to die from it. Celebrity status offers no immunity, with Jeremih, Lamar Jackson, Scarface and, purportedly, even Kanye contracting the virus. Black-owned businesses have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 too. Sadly, those disparities also extend to Pacific Islanders and Latinxs. In Oregon, Pacific Islanders suffer from the state’s highest rates of COVID-19 infection.