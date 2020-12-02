A Maryland woman who was in the middle of filming a TikTok dance clip when a man broke into her apartment says she was "prepared, for a few moments, to die."

Hannah Viverette was recording a video, which is a regular activity for her, when the man—later identified by police as 36-year-old Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez—climbed to her balcony and made his way inside the apartment via an open door.

Speaking with a regional NBC outlet, Viverette revealed that she figured out within seconds that Rodriguez-Gomez was the same man that had previously harassed her.

"I had seen him before, and it took me about three seconds to put it all together that this is the man that's out in his truck, that watches me from my balcony, that's made advances at me, and in that moment, I just knew that it wasn't going to be good," Viverette said of the harrowing Nov. 22 incident.

The Hagerstown Police Department said in a statement last week that Rodriguez-Gomez had been charged with third and fourth degree burglary, second degree assault, stalking, and malicious destruction of property.

"The Hagerstown Police Department responded to the 100 block of Manor Avenue for a reported burglary," a rep said. "Police say the victim said Rodriguez-Gomez had climbed her balcony and entered her apartment. The victim was able to escape uninjured to another apartment. Officers obtained a video of the incident from the victim."

Rodriguez-Gomez, who was initially taken in for questioning before later being charged and arrested, is currently out on bond. Viverette, meanwhile, has obtained a lawyer and now wants to move due to the fact that Rodriguez-Gomez lives nearby.