As many separate companies begin to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, Interpol is warning that the life-saving commodities could be targeted by organized crime. The international law enforcement organization stated that fake vaccines and stolen vaccines are a very real possibility as people are desperate to begin a post-pandemic life.

“As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains. Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives,” Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock said, according to Reuters.

The news comes after Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca all announced effective vaccines against the virus. Moderna and Pfizer are both seeking emergency clearance from the FDA to begin distributing their shots immediately. AstraZeneca is seeking similar measures in the U.K. To date, there have been over 63 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1.4 million deaths globally. The United States is the worldwide leader in both cases and deaths, with over 13 million confirmed infections and 266 thousand deaths. The country is so far out in front in this grim race that it reported more cases in the month of November than most countries reported all of 2020.