What a person does with their own body is their choice. Yet for some reason, it's hard for people to grasp this concept.

In a recent article for the New York Post, Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman found it appropriate to out a 23-year-old medical worker, Lauren Kwei, for making some extra money by posting photos on her OnlyFans account despite Kwei's side hustle being none of our business. Still, the Post published an article with the headline: "NYC medic helped ‘make ends meet’ with racy OnlyFans side gig" and used her face as the article's feature image.

"What I do in my free time is my business. It has no effect on how I care for my patients," Kwei said in the article after her requests to remain anonymous were ignored. "I know when I’m working, I’m a paramedic. I think I’m pretty good at my job."

A lot of people agreed with Kwei's sentiments. Once the headline hit the internet, the Post was bombarded with negative comments.

Although most of the comments were in support of Kwei, the Post's dry snitching has created unnecessary attention for Kwei. Kwei's friends have since created a GoFundMe page in her name in hopes to give Kwei a financial cushion.

"Lauren is a paramedic, working on the front lines in one of the hardest hit areas of the country making little money. In order to support herself during the pandemic as well as her family, Lauren turned to sex work," the GoFundMe description reads. "Recently Lauren was contacted by a national newspaper, Lauren asked to please remain anonymous and not be named. The newspaper and journalist (male) decided against honoring her request instead quoting her and misquoting her making her appear flippant and uncaring. In reality Lauren is now at risk of losing her job, losing her ability to help support her family, her father is extremely ill and Lauren has nowhere to turn."

As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised over $40,000 with more donations pouring in.