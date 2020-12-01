Complex is thrilled to announce the launch of a new mentorship program for overlooked entrepreneurs called B.O.S.S.

The program, applications for which are being accepted starting today, is dedicated to helping BIPOC, women, and LGBTQI small business owners by way of a variety of marketing consultation and additional services. In short, the B.O.S.S. team aims to be experts, allies, and partners for clients as they prepare to engage in business in a uniquely 21st century-focused environment.

Applications for the 12-week program close on Dec. 19. On Jan. 15, the finalist interviews will kick off, followed by the selection and notification of the top four businesses on Feb. 5.

B.O.S.S. program benefits include weekly one-on-one meetings with in-house experts, an estimated $250,000 worth of promotional value within the Complex ecosystem, potential added amplification across the Complex platform, potential inclusion in the Complex SHOP spotlight, talks with C-suite executives, long-term alumni perks, and more.

For more information, including how to apply, peep the newly launched B.O.S.S. site by Complex right here.