Interested in blowing up a former Trump building? Keep reading.

Atlantic City is gearing up to demolish the old Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino—a dilapidated building that was forced to shut down in 2014 after going bankrupt. City officials announced they are using the tear-down for a good cause, and are auctioning off the chance to virtually press the implosion button.

"Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out," Mayor Marty Small said, as reported by the Associated Press. "I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity."

Bodnar's Auction Sales is currently taking online bids, the highest of which was $53,500 as of Thursday night. The money will reportedly go toward the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Per the auction page:

This donation will help to sustain programs that serve over 2,500 youth in Atlantic City, including:Academic Enrichment, Arts, & Recreational ProgramsSTEAM Education - new STEAM lab praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Career Exploration & Workforce TrainingCollege PreparednessMentoring & Leadership TrainingSummer CampsHealthy Meals & Food Access The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City has remained open throughout the pandemic, distributing food to families, serving over 150 warm dinners every night, operating summer camp and extending hours to full day care, providing a space for children to attend school remotely, complete with meals, snacks, and educational support.

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino opened its doors in Atlantic City in 1984, and went on to become one of three major properties owned by Donald Trump within the tourist destination. His Trump Marina was sold in 2011 and became the Golden Nugget. The Taj Mahal, which POTUS referred to as the "eighth wonder of the world," was also forced to shut down in 2016, and is now the location of the Hard Rock Casino.

The AP reports Trump had cut all financial ties with Atlantic City, "aside from a 10% fee for the use of his name on what were then three casinos ..." Unlike the other two properties, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino has remained unused for the past six years. What's left of the building is scheduled to be demolished on Jan. 29.