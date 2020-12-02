Two more detectives involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Lawyers for Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes said late Tuesday that they had received pre-termination letters from Louisville Metro Police Department chief Yvette Gentry, per regional outlet WFPL. In a statement, Thomas Clay—a lawyer representing Jaynes—said he and his client will show up for a pre-termination hearing that’s currently scheduled for Dec. 31.

"We intend to show up to the pre-termination hearing … although I'm not optimistic about Interim Chief Gentry changing her decision," Clay said, adding that he will pursue "every legal remedy" should the decision stick.

Though Jaynes wasn't on the scene when 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was killed by police, he is the detective responsible for securing the warrant. Cosgrove, meanwhile, is one of the offices who fired shots at Taylor. As the Associated Press reported, ballistics tests showed that Cosgrove "appeared to have fired the fatal shot" that killed her.

Previously, detective Brett Hankison was fired. He has also been charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors when firing shots.

Earlier this week, it was reported that police in Oakland were investigating after a sculpture honoring Taylor was vandalized. Leo Carson, the sculptor behind the tribute piece, called the vandalism an "act of racist aggression" when speaking with TMZ.