An argument over a parking spot turned violent this weekend leading to a lot of damage.

An NYPD spokesperson revealed on Monday that at least four people were injured in Queens following a parking lot brawl. Surveillance and bystander video obtained by the Gothamist shows that the four men fighting over a parking spot. One assailant started swinging a baseball bat at a man identified by the police as 24-year-old Jie Zou.

Zou then got into his Audi A6 and attempted to run over the bat-swinging man and his associate. In the process, he created a live-action version of the beginning of Bob's Burgers by jumping the curb and running into the video of Rainbow Bakery—which was celebrating its grand opening at the time.

Three women and a man were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police report. Zou was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and a passenger in his car—35-year-old Jonathan Zhang—was also charged with assault. Rainbow Bakery owner John Lo revealed that one of his employees was struck by a piece of glass and most of his new merchandise was damaged.

"I'm so sad," he said. "It's unbelievable."

Watch the full altercation above.