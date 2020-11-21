Despite effectively losing the presidential election to Joe Biden, it appears as though former-President Donald Trump is still shirking some of his responsibilities before he has to concede and surrender the oval office over to his opponent.

CNN reported that Trump was seen at a golf course in Virginia this afternoon as the G20 virtual summit geared towards pandemic preparedness was taking place. The event was set to feature remarks from the leaders of Germany, France, South Korea, and Argentina. The goal of the summit is to "foster international cooperation and to find solutions that protect people’s lives and livelihoods," according to a release.

Trump made a brief appearance at the summit this morning but does not appear to be participating in it any further today.

It's also worth noting that, prior to the election, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Fauci said that Trump had been noticeably absent from COVID-19 task force meetings for "several months."

"We certainly interact with the vice president at the task force meetings, and the vice president makes our feelings and what we talk about there known to the president,” Fauci told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

Trump apparently would receive all of his information via Pence and coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas, according to the director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins. Dr. Collins also sits on the task force.

His absence at the G20 summit might not come as so much as a surprise then. Trump was also seen at a golf course when Joe Biden closed in on the election and took over the electoral college in major states.