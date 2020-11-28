In this episode of "Trump supporters being absolutely terrible," a venture capitalist who donated $2.5 million to a pro-Trump group that was investigating voter fraud during the election wants his money back because he was frustrated with the group's efforts.

Business Insider reported that Fred Eshelman is suing True the Vote Inc. to reclaim the money he donated. True the Vote is a vote-monitoring organization based in Houston. According to the lawsuit, Eshelman sent the company $2 million on Nov. 5, only two days after Election Day when, at that point, no winner had been called yet.

This is also the same point Trump was beginning to call voter fraud as Joe Biden continued to take key swing states as mail-in votes began to be tallied. A week later, Eshelman sent over another $500,000 to help the cause further.

In the lawsuit, it says that Eshelman "regularly and repeatedly" asked for updates on how True the Vote's investigation was going, but was "consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises of follow-up that never occurred."

It also cites that True the Vote "purported investigation, litigation, and communication efforts in key states." In asking for his refund, True the Vote offered him $1 million as long as Eshelman didn't sue them. The company has since dropped the lawsuits it had brought in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The group's president and founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, said "barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time" were to blame in the group's failed attempts to find voter fraud.

I say this in the most bipartisan way possible. It must really suck to lose.