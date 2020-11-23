Some things tend to take precedence in a pandemic.

Per TMZ, the New York City Sheriff's Department busted an underground club in Queens on Sunday. Not only were the patrons violating the state's 10 people or less policy, but they were also taking their ignorance of social distancing to another level since this event doubled as a swingers party.

When police arrived at the establishment named Caligula, they discovered loud music playing and liquor that was being illegally served to more than 80 people. They also found at least three couples having sex in a small room as well as an abundance of condoms and price sheets labeling out how much it costs to rent a room for a certain amount of time.

According to the local NBC affiliate, the sheriff's office charged a customer and two organizers with "multiple misdemeanors." Also, the building owner was hit with a $15,000 fine.

The bust comes after the club's Astoria neighborhood was recently declared a "yellow zone" by New York State's micro-cluster approach. This limits gatherings to no more than 25 people, preferably less than 10.