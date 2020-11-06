A 26-year-old man has been charged with the rape and kidnap of a teenage girl in Mitcham, South West London, after harrowing video clips shared on social media alerted police to the suspect.

Kadian Nelson was arrested on Tuesday night after police urged him to hand himself in for his own safety, after thousands of people on social media were enraged by what they saw.

Social media footage showed people apparently trying to locate Nelson at various addresses following his name being released to Twitter earlier this week. The footage circulating shows another young woman capturing the teenager in question from Nelson's grasp.

This comes after the teenage girl was allegedly raped in the North Place area of Mitcham, near Colliers Wood, shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

Pleased to report that a man has this morning been charged following the truly awful attack in #Mitcham on Tuesday. All our thoughts remain with the young victim. Update below: pic.twitter.com/ZEvqujlICL — Siobhain McDonagh MP (@Siobhain_Mc) November 5, 2020

Kadian Nelson is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court next Thursday. The Metropolitan Police said that the young woman and her family are being supported by specialist officers, with her name and age remaining unreleased for privacy.