President-elect Joe Biden issued a dire warning on Monday about the consequences the country could face if Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to cooperate with his transition team.

"More people may die if we don’t coordinate," Biden said bluntly during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware. "If we have to wait until Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month and a half."

Donald Trump has refused to accept his defeat. As a result, he's shutting Biden out of relevant information needed to run the country—including data regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, Biden and his transition team have reportedly assembled a plan for a four-six week shut down that would provide financial relief while they curb the outbreak. Although he avoided questions about the pending shut down during the press conference, he did stress the need to control the virus.

"Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses, then we can start to build back better than before," Biden said to the media.

Currently, the outbreak is on the rise. But, medical officials have crafted a vaccine that reportedly has an efficacy of 94.5 percent. Biden and his transition team feel like getting this to the general public should be the president's main priority since lives are on the line. Yet, he's "hopeful that the president will be mildly more enlightened before we get to Jan. 20." Also, he combats people who believe that coronavirus regulations are limiting.

"What the hell's the matter with these guys? What is the matter with them? Resist?" Biden said about the resistance to mask mandates. "Every major individual of any consequence in the health field is saying we can save [lives through mask mandates]."