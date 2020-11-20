Rick Scott, a man from Florida who could thus be accurately referred to as "Florida Man," has COVID-19.

The Republican senator and former Florida governor revealed his positive test early Friday, claiming he currently has "very mild symptoms." His announcement, of course, was met with immediate reminders that Scott—like many Republicans—has set an inarguably poor example in terms of following the CDC's pandemic recommendations.

"I'll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC," Scott, who stained the state of Florida with a six-figure TV ad buy in support of Trump back in October, said Friday. "I remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others."

Scott was recently in Georgia to campaign for fellow Republicans in the state. Photos from the event, expectedly, showed Scott and others choosing to—among other things—huddle up close together despite the pandemic. Additionally, many attendees were pictured not wearing masks, including Scott.

On Thursday, the U.S. recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day since May. The CDC, meanwhile, has made it as clear as possible for those still questioning such a thing that sticking with the usual holiday travel plans is a decidedly stupid idea.

And with Trump still obsessed with an election he lost, it's hard not to feel like we're all on our own for the next couple months.

Anyway, take some solace in the Scott-inspired tweeted riffing below: