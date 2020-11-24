A Florida rapper has been charged with murdering two men just moments after shooting a music video, the WPEC, the local CBS affiliate reports.

23-year-old Billy Bennett Adams III, whose stage name is Ace NH, was arrested by officers from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.

Adams, who is said to have known the victims, traveled to the studio to record music on Thursday night. When the session was over, Adams fatally shot the two men and drove away.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the victims, but it did say that the shooting was gang-related. Adams and at least one of the victims identify as members of the Crips.

"Although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. per the Tampa Times, adding that the crime was done in the style of a "violent execution."

"It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions," he explained.

Adams was apprehended two days after the shooting. He is currently being held at the Orient Road Jail without bail, and it is unclear if he retained an attorney.