Although the timing of its release may hinder full enjoyment, Apple launched its iOS 14.2 update on Thursday.

The update boasts more than 100 new emojis including a buffalo, seal, bubble tea, olives, transgender pride flag, tamale, pinched fingers, and much more. Once their iPhones are updated, users will also have access to eight new wallpapers, as well as the typical added benefit of an assortment of minor bug fixes.

Check out every new emoji below:

As noted by the studious Apple enthusiasts over at 9to5Mac, this update also includes a new Shazam toggle that can be worked into a user's Control Center. Additional features of note include audio level notifications for headphone users that will send an alert when volume hits hearing-harming amounts, new AirPlay controls, the chance to contribute stats to health authorities via Exposure Notifications, and more.

As always, accessing these new features is as simple as opening the Settings area of your phone, hitting General, and selecting Software Update.

Last month, Tim Cook and company unveiled the iPhone 12 during a special (and notably pandemic-friendly) "Hi, Speed" launch event. Designed with the 5G era in mind, the 12 boasts a Super Retina XDR display and runs on the A14 Bionic chip. The 12 Pro Max and the 12 Mini, which promises the smallest and lightest 5G experience on Earth, was also announced.