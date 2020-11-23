Pat Quinn, one of the co-founders of the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, passed away on Sunday at 37 years old.

He endured a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called Lou Gehrig's disease. “Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him. Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS,” the ALS Foundation said in a news release.



The Ice Bucket Challenge swept the internet in 2014 when over 17 million people participated by pouring a bucket of ice water over their heads, donating money to the cause, and asking others to do the same. The challenge, which aimed to raise awareness and help find a cure for ALS, brought in $115 million from 2.5 million people in what the ALS Association said at the time was “probably the single largest episode of giving outside of a disaster or emergency.”

After being diagnosed in March 2013, Quinn started his support group, Quinn for the Win, which also raised awareness for ALS. The group posted about Quinn’s passing on Facebook, writing that he “was a blessing to us all in so many ways. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS.” Pete Frates—the inspiration behind the challenge—died last December at age 34.

The ALS Association reported that within two weeks of the challenge going live on social media, it brought in $4 million. During that same period the year before, the association saw $1.1 million in pledges. ALS is a nervous system disorder that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control. There currently is no cure for the deadly disease.