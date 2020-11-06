A police captain in Flomaton, Alabama has been placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into his incendiary social media post.

On Facebook, Flomaton Police Captain Scott Walden wrote that people who voted for Joe Biden need “a bullet in their skull for treason.”

He commented on another user’s post, who wrote, “The idiots who voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats news media.” Walden responded, “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”

Around 6,000 voters in Escambia County—which encompasses Flomaton—cast ballots for Biden, according to Newsweek. While 834,968 Alabama residents voted for Biden, 1,430,540 voted for Trump, who won the state.

Chief Charles Thompson said in a statement, “the internal investigation could and may be pending termination,” per CBS 42. Copies of Walden’s comments had also been compiled for the probe.

As social media users caught wind of Walden’s comments, he wrote another post on his personal page where he attempted to defended his violent comments, saying that he was referring to actual traitors and not “liberal Democrats.”

“Well apparently someone, and I know who you are as well as the others jumping on the 'gonna get them fired' train is circulating a comment I made about TREASON," Walden wrote. "The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal n Democrats."