An eighth grade boy in Missouri succumbed to COVID-19 complications over the weekend, making him the state’s—and one of the nation’s—youngest deaths from the virus.

KMBC reports that the last day Peyton Baumgarth attended school in Washington, Missouri was on Oct. 22. Washington Middle School officials say he was self-isolating on Oct. 26 but was later taken to the hospital because he wasn’t showing signs of improvement.

Superintendent Lori VanLeer was saddened by the news. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy,” VanLeer said. “His family deserves nothing less.”

“The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school. Because we know this will impact our school community emotionally, we encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepare to offer support to your child(ren) during this difficult time.”

The family also shared a statement on Monday, saying, “Peyton was a wonderful young man who was just discovering the joys of everything this life has to offer. We would like to thank the medical professionals that assisted our family and all those on the front lines of this pandemic; you are all heroes.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The department also revealed that the state has had a positivity rate of 13.9 percent, which is nearly triple the standard set by WHO.

