During his appearance on Rush Limbaugh's radio show on Friday, Donald Trump opted to use the word "fuck" while discussing U.S. relations with Iran. The moment happened during a two-hour "virtual rally," which is the only type of rally Trump can currently attend after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"Iran knows that and they’ve been put on notice: If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before," warned Trump.

He suggested that if he wins the Nov. 3 election, Iran will make a new nuclear deal with the United States. "If I win, we'll have a great deal with Iran within one month," he said. "I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I'll say it, you don't see the terror the way you used to see the terror. And they know if they do anything against us, they'll pay 1,000-fold."

Trump controversially withdrew the U.S. from Obama's Iran nuclear deal, escalating sanctions and sparking concerns that there aren't enough restrictions on the country's nuclear program. In January, before the coronavirus dominated the news cycle, Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, which caused "WWIII" to trend on Twitter.

This latest incident is far from the first time Trump has been caught on tape using strong language while in office; in fact he was recorded saying "fuck" on a hot mic back in March. Business Insider reports that Trump spoke extensively about his coronavirus diagnosis, which he admitted he was worried about early on. "I was not in great shape," he said, adding that he "recovered immediately" after taking an antibody cocktail.

