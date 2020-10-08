Pete Buttigieg didn't come to f*ck around during a recent appearance on Fox News, a place where people generally do come to f*ck around.

Asked how Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris could "justify" how her stance on some issues appears to have changed over time, Buttigieg used the opportunity to touch on a number of discrepancies between Mike "Mother" Pence and Donald "I Used to Sell Steaks" Trump.

"Well, there's a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates," the former mayor of South Bend said. "And if people wanna play that game, we could look into why an evangelical christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star. Or how he feels about the immigration policy that he called 'unconstitutional' before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks wanna play that game, we could do it all night."

Buttigieg, however, believes that the average voter is far more interested in how the outcome of this election will affect how the country moves forward in the pandemic era.

"I think what most Americans wanna hear about is, are our families going to be better protected than they have been by this president who's failed to secure America in the face of one of the most dangerous things ever to happen to our country?" he said.

Buttigieg's mention of "porn star" is a clear reference to Stormy Daniels, who was recently again made the subject of Trump-related headlines by way of comments from Melania:

Famously, in her 2018 book Full Disclosure, Daniels compared Trump's "smaller than average" penis to "the mushroom character in Mario Kart."