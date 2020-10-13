As Election Day quickly approaches, Michelle Obama and LeBron James have joined forces on an early voting initiative called When We All Vote Together.

The collaborative effort—between Obama's When We All Vote and James' More Than A Vote organizations—is part of Early Vote Weeks of Action, which takes place between Oct. 18-31. When We All Vote Together will provide information, transportation, food, music, PPE, and other support/services at early voting sites across the country.

"Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical," Obama said. "It's now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind. I’m proud of the work When We All Vote will do with More Than a Vote and our partners to help provide on-the-ground support for Americans who will cast their ballots early."

In conjunction with the initiative, Obama will kick off the #VotingSquad online challenge, which encourages social media users to encourage their family members and/or friends to create an early and safe voting plan.

Obama's organization will also provide $1 million in grants and supplies to local partner organizations to host their own activities.

In-person events will take place in major cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia throughout Early Voting Weeks of Action. The events will include celebrity appearances, free food from partners like World Central Kitchen and DoorDash, live music from local DJs, music from local DJs; PPE; as well as voter protection support from the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Election Protection Coalition. Lyft will provide discounted rides for those needing transportation to an early voting site.

When We All Vote Together Early Voting Weeks of Action activations include:



Virtual #CouchParty: Oct. 23

Atlanta, GA: Oct. 24

Detroit, MI: Oct. 24

Los Angeles, CA: Oct. 24

Orlando, FL: Oct. 24

Milwaukee, WI: Oct. 31

Philadelphia, PA: Date forthcoming

Charlotte, NC: Date forthcoming

You can learn more about When We All Vote Together and its partner events here.