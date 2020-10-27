Lesley Stahl has reportedly been provided with security following a death threat made to an "immediate family member."

Word of the threat, detailed in a TMZ report on Tuesday, comes after 60 Minutes aired an interview with failed steak salesman Donald J. Trump. As is now widely known, Trump—who had himself shared footage of the interview prior to its official airing—ultimately cut his discussion with Stahl short after complaining about "tough questions."

Tuesday’s report said Stahl had been provided “around-the-clock security” from CBS after an immediate family member received a death threat last week. Per the report, the threat—which is said to have included a direct threat to Stahl and her family, as well as “something about neo-Nazis”—was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department on the morning of Oct. 22.

That date, notably, is after it was made public that Trump had cut the interview short. It's also a few hours before Trump released footage. On Sunday, CBS aired the interview as part of their traditional presidential election coverage, which always features sit-downs with major party candidates and their respective VP choices.

The 60 Minutes interview in question saw Trump, as expected, delivering a litany of false or misleading claims. Shortly before cutting the discussion short, Trump lamented the "tough questions" aspect of the segment. After exiting, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany entered the frame to deliver what she claimed at the time was Trump's health care plan.

"It was heavy," Stahl said. "Filled with executive orders, congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive health plan."