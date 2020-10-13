Back in 2016, a couple of months before the presidential election, Trump claimed that if he was elected president, he would win 95 percent of the Black vote in his bid for reelection.

Well, that time is now—and Jimmy Kimmel has taken Trump’s claim to the Los Angeles streets to see if it has any merit with Black voters. Responses ranged from “I absolutely am not” to “hell no,” and “Probably not, I can’t vote for a racist.” In fact, over the course of almost two minutes, every Black person that was polled said they weren’t voting for Trump.

One man even said this: “I absolutely do not believe he’s going to get 95 percent of the vote because I don’t know a Black man or a Black woman that is going to vote for Donald Trump—and I am immersed in Black people. … not a black cat, not a dog, not a black pitbull is going to vote for Donald Trump.”

During a rally in Dimondale, Michigan in August 2016, in an attempt to pull the Black vote, Trump said, “You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs. Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?” Speaking before another largely-white audience in a town whose population is 93 percent white, Trump said, “And at the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get over 95 percent of the African-American vote. I promise you. Because I will produce.”

Watch video of Jimmy Kimmel’s poll at the top.