If you still regularly visit Facebook, then you're well aware of how prevalent both downright insane misinformation and disinformation are in 2020.

In the latest episode of the Complex World show, we take a deep dive into the best practices for identifying false information across social media, as well as break down the key differences between misinformation and disinformation.

The latter term, though often used interchangeably with the former, means that an individual or other entity is sharing false or misleading information with an intentional aim of deception. Misinformation, meanwhile, is what happens when—for example—your uncle blindly shares a false story on social media while (unfortunately) accepting its contents at face value.

"We've gone a long way from 2016 which was really about like 'Where are the Russians?' to now, where we acknowledge that there are a lot of different actors—international and domestic—who are using the same techniques to manipulate public opinion," Camille Francois, chief innovation officer at the SAAS and managed services company Graphika, explains in the new episode.

Thankfully, there are a number of recommended methods of ensuring you don't fall for any of this. Check your source, always read more than just the headline, note the date of an article, and—as recent events have made quite clear—do you and everyone you know a favor by triple checking that you haven't somehow mistaken a satirical piece for actual news.

Catch the full episode up top. For more on Complex World, including past episodes, click here.