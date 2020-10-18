Health officials in New York were forced to shut down a wedding in Brooklyn that was scheduled to have nearly 10,000 guests, the local NBC affiliate reports.

At Saturday's briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed that the state learned about the wedding after the Rockland County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to people saying not to attend the ceremony which was scheduled for Monday in Williamsburg. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Ducker signed a Section 16 prohibiting the wedding on Friday and it was served by the New York City Sheriff's Department.

"We received a suggestion that that was happening. We did an investigation and found that it was likely true," Cuomo said. "Look, you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding."

The wedding was scheduled to be held outside of Brooklyn's red, orange, and yellow COVID cluster zones. But, the sheer size of the gathering made it excessively dangerous. The state has yet to hear back from the parties who have been served with the shutdown order. Yet, they do have the opportunity to object to the regulation by requesting a special hearing with health officials.

This comes after tensions in Brooklyn have increased. Cuomo is currently facing a lawsuit for "anti-Semitic discrimination" after cracking down on large religious gatherings inside the COVID cluster zones. The Jewish Orthodox community claims that Cuomo is exhibiting discrimination by making their neighborhoods red zones and limiting their right to worship.