It’s no surprise that Donald Trump doesn’t actually know the difference between real news and satire.

On Friday morning, he took to his favorite platform to share a news link to a story by The Babylon Bee that claimed that Twitter’s outage on Thursday happened in order to “slow” the “spread of negative Biden news.”

Trump wrote, “Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.”

It’s clear after looking at the rest of The Babylon Bee’s website that the so-called outlet is a conservative parody site.

The Babylon Bee even poked fun at their own story and the Twitter blackout.

But Trump hasn’t yet pulled his original tweet. In fact, he’s even commented on the tweet since then, clearing up his reference to Big T, writing that he meant “Big Tech.”

And, of course, Twitter came in droves to clown him.

On Thursday, Twitter experienced a disruption in service just hours before Trump and Biden held their respective Town Hall events. Some users were given an error message when trying to load the site: “Something is technically wrong,” it read. “Thanks for noticing—we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”

Twitter started coming back online just before the presidential events, with Twitter noting that they “had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.”