While Louisville police have continually maintained that they identified themselves when they knocked on Breonna Taylor’s door the night officers fatally shot her in March, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker is adamant that they didn’t.

In a new interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Walker said, “I'm a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves.”

Walker said he and Taylor asked “several times” who was at her apartment door when the police started knocking. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.

“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it's always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”

Walker, who is a licensed gun-owner, then explained that’s what urged him to open fire. “That's why I grabbed the gun. Didn't have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We're the police,’ me or Breonna didn't have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”

“That's why I never thought it was the police. Because why would the police be coming here?” Walker said.

The police claim they identified themselves before coming into the apartment. In an interview recorded on the day of the shooting, which was later played for a grand jury, Louisville police Lieutenant Shawn Hoover said they “knocked on the door, said ‘police,’ waited, I don't know, 10 or 15 seconds, knocked again, said ‘police,’ waited even longer.”

“So it was the third time that we were approaching, it had been like 45 seconds if not a minute,” Hoover said. “And then I said, ‘Let's go, let's breach it.’”

In September, Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on wanton endangerment for firing rounds into a neighbor’s apartment during the incident. Walker was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting an officer in the thigh, but those charges have been dismissed.