A man escaped during his sentencing at an Ohio courthouse on Tuesday and still remains on the run.

WLWT5 reports that Nickolaus Garrison was being sentenced at the Highland County Common Pleas Court for a felony meth possession charge. He was found guilty of aggravated possession of meth and was facing up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

When a bailiff went to put handcuffs on Garrison, he fled. Video shows him running through the courtroom, into an adjoining hallway, and down some stairs, with a deputy in pursuit. However, when the deputy tried to catch him by leaping over the railing, he instead dove headfirst onto the stairs and tumbled to the bottom, ending up with four broken ribs and a possible concussion.

“He came into court for sentencing, and when they were taking him into custody, he absconded from deputies,” Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said. “One of them was a court bailiff and one was a deputy.”

Garrison successfully escaped. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue shirt, and Nike tennis shoes, and is described as being 6 feet tall with blue hair, hazel eyes, several tattoos, and 180 pounds.