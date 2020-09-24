Donald Trump made a suspect remark toward Meghan Markle in response to the joint statement she made with her husband Harry.

When a reporter asked for his reaction to the couple's statement where they "essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden," Trump characteristically zeroed in on Markle, saying, "I'm not a fan of hers...and she probably has heard that."

"I wish a lot of luck to Harry, 'cause he's gonna need it," Trump continued.

Harry and Meghan delivered a message together during ABC's Time 100 special where they encouraged U.S. citizens to vote in November. The comments that seem to imply their support for Biden come from the Duke of Sussex, who voiced his opposition to spreading hate speech and negativity online.

"As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry said. "What we consume, what we are exposed to and what we engage with online has a real effect on all of us."

Trump has taken digs at Markle in the past, calling the Duchess of Sussex "nasty" when she apparently dared to have an opinion about him being "misogynistic and divisive" in a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

"Of course, Trump is divisive," Markle said in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. "Think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points," she said. "That is a huge number, and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it."

Even though there was visual proof of him calling her "nasty," Trump refused to accept blame for using the word to describe her.