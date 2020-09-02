Though you'd be remiss to consider Sarah Huckabee Sanders an actual newly-minted Trump critic, the former White House Press Secretary does manage to include some accounts of the anthropomorphic Ziploc bag full of mayo's misogynistic behavior in her upcoming book.

In one passage from the surely skippable Speaking for Myself, per the Guardian, Sanders reflects on an incident involving Kim Jong-un that she says occurred during a Singapore summit in June 2018. According to Sanders, while Trump and Kim discussed sports, she looked up at one point to notice the Supreme Leader of North Korea was "staring" at her.

"We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me," Sanders claims in the book. "I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes." Later, Sanders adds, she brought this peculiar moment up to Trump and then-chief of staff John Kelly, both of whom allegedly "howled with laughter" about it.

"Kim Jong-un hit on you," Trump said, according to Sanders. "He did! He fucking hit on you!" From there, Sanders says she told Trump and Kelly that was not what she meant to imply, but the comments continued.

"Well, Sarah, that settles it," Trump said next, according to Sanders' account of the incident. "You're going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and his will miss you, but you'll be a hero to your country!"

Sanders, whose general ineptitude is well-documented, was announced as leaving her White House Press Secretary role via a tweet from Trump back in the summer of 2019. Next up was Stephanie Grisham, who lasted until this April. The current White House Press Secretary, for whatever it's worth, is Kayleigh McEnany.