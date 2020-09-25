Bryant Johnson, the longtime personal trainer of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paid his respects on Friday by doing push-ups in front of her casket.

RBG, who died at the age of 87 last week, was honored by Johnson as she lay in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. As seen in footage that's since gone viral alongside additional messages of remembrance, Johnson dropped down for three push-ups during his visit, marking a fitting and touching show of solidarity with RBG's continued legacy.

In 2017, Johnson—who, as USA Today points out, was RBG's personal trainer for more than two decades—released the book RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…And You Can Too! via the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt label. The book, which remains a bestseller in the fitness and exercise sector to this day, features illustrated breakdowns of specific workouts across 128 pages. RBG famously maintained a twice-weekly workout schedule with Johnson, who she publicly referred to as the "most important person" in her life.

Below, catch an archived video of Friday's U.S. Capitol Memorial Service:

Earlier this week, Sen. Mitt Romney proved his abject shittiness once more by announcing that he supports voting on a Trump nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy during an election year. Should a nominee reach the Senate floor, Romney said, he alleges he will intend to vote "based upon their qualifications."