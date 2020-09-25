A protester was struck by someone in a blue pickup truck during a protest on Thursday night in the Hollywood area.

The protest began at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with those gathered standing united in their condemnation of the grand jury decision in the killing of Breonna Taylor. As announced earlier this week, none of the involved officers—Brett Hankison, John Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove—were indicted on charges directly related to Taylor's killing.

In fact, only one officer—Hankison—was indicted at all. His counts of wanton endangerment, as attorney Ben Crump later pointed out, are in connection with "shots fired into the apartment of a white neighbor."

During Thursday night's protest, which eventually saw a group of people walking down the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard between Seward Street and Schrader Boulevard later that evening, KTLA reported that the driver of a Ford pickup truck was observed "striking at least one person."

After protesters responded by hitting the vehicle and chasing after it, the driver was then followed by a green convertible Mustang until later pulling over a few minutes later, at which point the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Per the report, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Later, as the Los Angeles Police Department explained in a somewhat confusingly worded news release, a white Prius "attempted to drive around that same protest and also became involved [in an] altercation with individuals in the crowd." No injuries were reported from that incident.