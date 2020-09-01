Mike Pence, perhaps best known for never dining alone with a woman who isn't his wife and/or his history of discrimination tactics against the LGBTQ community, was reportedly placed on standby to take on the powers of the presidency during Trump's 2019 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

At the time of the then-surprise hospital visit, the White House had claimed Trump was there to under "a quick exam and labs" that were said to be part of an annual physical ahead of a 2020 they described then as "very busy." But per CNN's new report, which pulls from a copy of New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt's upcoming book, there was more to it.

Schmidt says in the book that he was made aware "in the hours leading up to" the hospital visit that word had gone out in the West Wing for Pence "to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized."

As previously reported, the hospital visit also did not follow protocol with regards to a typical presidential medical exam.

The new report comes amid continued attempted health-related digs from Trump supporters aimed at Joe Biden. Following a Biden-mocking tweet from Eric Trump late Monday, for example, many started sharing clips of Eric's father showing a variety of concerning moments.

The resulting hashtag has also included expressed bafflement at a recent Trump interview clip in which he purports a plane was recently "completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that."