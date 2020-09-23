Mike Pence's plane hit a bird upon takeoff from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire on Tuesday. At the time of this writing, it had not been made clear exactly what type of bird was struck.

Pence, whose recent headline-gobbling activities include falsely praising the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as competent, was on his way back to Washington following a campaign event of some sort that the Associated Press noted was held at an airport hangar in Gilford.

When Air Force Two took to the skies, it—as stated above—"struck a bird." This bird-striking resulted in the pilot opting to return to the airport out of an abundance of caution, though a senior administration official later told the AP that Pence and his team were not in danger. Still, Pence ultimately returned to Washington by way of a cargo aircraft that's traditionally used to haul vehicles by the Secret Service.

Amazingly, this all went down without anyone remarking on it all via tweeted jokery.

Just kidding:

Anyway, now's as good a time as any to remind you that there have been nearly 7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and roughly 200,000 deaths.